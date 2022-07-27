Watch CBS News
New-age, sustainable concrete used in first Habitat for Humanity home in Denver

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver celebrated the first time using insulated concrete forms for a home in Denver's Curtis Park neighborhood. An ICF is a sustainable concrete building system which uses "noncombustible, cost effective and energy saving" ready-mix concrete, the agency states.

Habitat partnered with The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association's (NRMCA) Build with Strength coalition for the job.

"The home will be more affordable to own both in terms of lower energy costs but also lower costs to insure the home because its non-combustible construction," 

The goal is for the home to be resilient against high wind. Builders estimate it will save the owners 30-60% in energy costs.

