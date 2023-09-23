2 suspects arrested in Aurora, charged in connection with deadly Lakewood shooting

A man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning after one man died in a double shooting in Lakewood. Both now face several charges in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near West Virginia Avenue and South Garrison Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to the Lakewood Police Department. One was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other is expected to survive. Police are not identifying either victim yet.

Information obtained during the investigation led police to two suspects in Aurora. They worked with Aurora police to arrest the suspects, near the 100 Block of South Sable Drive without incident.

Lakewood police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Tylor Serrano and 21-year-old Nautica Galvan, both of Aurora.

Tylor Serrano, left, and Nautica Galvan Lakewood Police Department

Serrano was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping and Galvan was charged with accessory to a crime and 2nd degree kidnapping. Neither appear to have a criminal record in Colorado, according to court records.

Police say they believe the crime was isolated in nature and no suspects are at large.