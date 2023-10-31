Suspect in Longmont armed carjackings, accused of stealing Colorado State Patrol car, charged

The man arrested in Longmont Sunday after allegedly stealing three vehicles, including an unmarked Colorado State Patrol car, has been formally charged.

David Anthony McGregor now faces 14 charges -- seven of them felonies -- including second-degree assault with a gun, menacing, armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft and eluding.

Sunday's events started around 8:30 a.m. when Colorado State Patrol troopers attempted to stop McGregor. At some point, he was able to steal an unmarked CSP car.

That started a chase that ended in Longmont when McGregor allegedly stole a pickup truck and troopers and officers lost track of him.

He was allegedly armed with a handgun, which witnesses told CBS News Colorado he pointed at his own head before fleeing officers on foot.

Longmont police officers eventually caught up with him in a residential neighborhood where he was seen walking around. It's unclear what led police to the location of McGregor's eventual arrest, but they described him as having face tattoos and wearing shorts, despite the frigid weather.

David Anthony McGregor Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Colorado court records show McGregor has six criminal cases across Boulder, Adams and Weld Counties from 2016 through 2018 for theft, burglary, drug-related charges and assault.

The 27-year-old Longmont man is being held in the Boulder County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Sunday was also at least the second time this year a CSP car was stolen this year.