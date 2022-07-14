Suspect hospitalized following shooting with Larimer County Sheriff's deputies

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night in Larimer County. Sheriff's deputies tried to pull the man over for speeding on South Timberline Road at around 10:30 p.m.

CBS

The man turned east on Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Driver.

That's when deputies say the man inside opened the door and fired a handgun. Two deputies returned fire, and the suspect was hit.

No one else was hurt, and no one else was in the vehicle. Further information was not released.