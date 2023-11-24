Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing near Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street

The Denver Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing that happened on Thursday.

DPD says Gido Izquierdo-Ortega, 64, was taken into custody for their alleged connection to the stabbing that happened near Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street.

At approximately 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, a call was received about a stabbing as DPD responded to the scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to DPD.

DPD also revealed that another person had been stabbed and has yet to be located.

The department says through the course of an investigation, DPD officers discovered that the incident began when the suspect "approached a group, took out a knife, and began to act in a threatening manner."

DPD also says that others around him kept their "distance from the suspect when the victim tried to intervene and was stabbed."

Several bystanders in the area began efforts to subdue the suspect, eventually rendering him unconscious and he was eventually transported to a hospital as well to be medically cleared, according DPD.

Izquierdo-Ortega is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.