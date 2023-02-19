Suspect arrested for alleged eluding, assault and property damage after pursuit in stolen truck

A woman was taken into custody after allegedly eluding officers and ramming a patrol vehicle in a stolen truck, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies encountered a Dodge 2500 pickup truck in north Fort Collins violating several traffic laws.

A suspect was arrested after causing extensive property damage, eluding deputies, and ramming a patrol vehicle with a stolen truck on Thursday night. Read more at https://t.co/LESNTERb19 pic.twitter.com/1JQb0G8NBb — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) February 18, 2023

When officers encountered the suspect, they sped away and refused to stop.

A pursuit was initiated by Larimer County deputies as the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a transformer, causing a power outage for approximately 4,000 homes. The vehicle was temporarily stuck but broke loose and continued driving away.

The truck then crashed through a fence at Conifer and Lemay, hit a large pine tree and continued north on Lemay until a deputy successfully used a PIT maneuver to stop it.

Another deputy used a patrol vehicle to box in the truck to keep it from driving away, at which point the driver rammed the cruiser and came to rest on the hood.

The suspect continued trying to accelerate but eventually realized the futility of the effort and surrendered.

Deputies safely arrested the driver, identified as 26-year-old Kennedy Queen-Dominguez. Investigators discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Loveland and had fictitious license plates attached.

"Unfortunately, the willingness of suspects to place our community at risk has become a common occurrence, and we continue to see these types of irresponsible and often violent actions towards law enforcement," said Captain Ian Stewart, who leads the Patrol division. "We are very fortunate this suspect's actions did not harm any citizens, despite causing significant damage to property and placing our deputies in danger."

Queen-Dominguez was booked into the Larimer County Jail for existing warrants, including a no-bond felony warrant for Department of Corrections parole violations, as well as new charges for: