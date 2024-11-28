Suspect in Colorado Amber Alert in custody on attempted murder, kidnapping charges

The woman who was arrested after allegedly shooting a man and kidnapping a child is being held on several charges. Crystal Denmon remained in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond on charges recommended by law enforcement including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, menacing, false imprisonment, protection order violation and first-degree kidnapping.

Crystal Denmon CBI

Denmon, 26, allegedly shot a man in the morning before the reported kidnapping of the child and was considered "armed and dangerous" when an Amber Alert went out Monday afternoon.

Denmon was spotted in the town of Cheraw in southeastern Colorado with a 7-year-old sometime after the reported shooting. Cheraw is in Otero County, about 190 miles southeast of Denver.

She was taken into custody in the mid-afternoon and, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the child was safely located just before 4 p.m.

Lakewood police say Denmon shot a man around 6 a.m. in an apartment in the 1700 block of Kendall Street Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital and, as officers investigated the shooting, they noticed the suspect was gone and the man's child was missing, the department said.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said the charges are what Denmon is being held on and recommended by law enforcement. The DA has until Dec. 4 to file formal charges.

Denmon is not the child's mother.