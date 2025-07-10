Suspect arrested by Denver police, accused in attack of blind woman on RTD bus

Police in Denver said they have arrested a woman who is suspected of attacking a blind woman on an RTD bus in May. According to arrest details, police investigators said the suspect is facing third-degree assault charges in connection with the alleged attack.

According to the video shared by RTD, the altercation happened on May 29 after 4:25 p.m. The victim said she is seen trying to defend herself as the female suspect punched her and pulled her by the hair until other passengers tried to remove the suspect from the bus.

RTD

Moments later, the video shows the same suspect gets back on the bus to pick up a red object on the ground near the victim's legs, grabs her by the face and shoves her against the bus seats before getting away.

According to Denver police, officers arrested Senitta Jones in connection with the attack on Tuesday.