Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of rideshare driver, shooting security guard, stealing vehicle

Denver police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a rideshare driver, shooting a security guard and stealing the security company's vehicle. The series of crimes began about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East 17th Avenue and Williams Street.

Denver PD had crime scene tape up for a shooting at 17th Ave and Williams Street in Denver on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. CBS

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert for six gunshots fired in that area, followed by 911 calls reporting two shooting victims.

According to investigators, the first victim, a 51-year-old rideshare driver, was shot while driving on East 17th Avenue before he crashed into a tree. The driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The rideshare passenger suffered a minor injury related to the crash.

The second shooting victim is a 31-year-old licensed private security guard who stopped to assist after hearing gunshots and crash. The security guard was approached by the suspect, later identified as Michael Gawain Jackson, who police said shot him in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Gawain Jackson Denver Police

The suspect then threatened the security guard's partner who was still in the security company's vehicle and then stole the security vehicle. The suspect drove away.

A Denver police officer called the security company and got the GPS location of the stolen vehicle. At 9:46 p.m. officers found the vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Broadway and when the suspect began driving away, they stopped the vehicle near the state Capitol and took the suspect into custody.

Two firearms were recovered from inside the vehicle, one of which is believed to be a handgun the suspect stole from the security guard after shooting him.

The shooting suspect was arrested near the state Capitol. CBS

Jackson, 22, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felony menacing.

Investigators said there is no known connection between the suspect and any of the victims and that the shooting of the rideshare driver was random.