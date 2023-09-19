Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after shooting in the area of 17th Avenue, Gilpin Street in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Three people were being taken to the hospital on Monday night after a shooting in the area of 17th Avenue between Gilpin Street and Williams Street in Denver. A possible suspect was in custody as well. 

17th-williams-shooting-scene-neitro.jpg
Denver PD had crime scene tape up for a shooting at 17th Ave and Williams Street in Denver on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. CBS

According to Denver Police Department's social post, officers were responding to the scene in the 1700 block of 17th Avenue. DPD confirmed two people were being hospitalized for gunshot injuries, and a third person was also injured but not shot. The extent of all injured was unknown. 

denver-shooting-suspect-arrest-near-capitol-neitro.jpg
Denver PD responded to 14th Ave and Lincoln Street, where a shooting suspect was brought into custody on the night of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. CBS

CBS News Colorado was on scene as officers brought a suspect into custody near the State Capitol in the area of 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

There was no immediate information about the suspect.

