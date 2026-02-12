Thousands of Survivor fans come to Denver metro area to find idol for chance to watch season finale live

It's a challenge created just for fans of the CBS reality show Survivor. On Thursday, Survivor fans lined up at Challenge Hill in Castle Rock to look for an immunity idol. In the show, contestants get immunity when they find an idol. During Thursday morning's challenge, there was a chance to win a free trip to see the Survivor 50 season finale in Los Angeles.

Thousands of Survivor fans lined up on Challenge Hill to find the idol for a chance to watch the season finale live. CBS

The idol search started around 9 a.m. Thursday, but people lined up much earlier, around 5 a.m. This clue for the idol search was released online Tuesday morning: "Not Manitou but just as steep, where wooden steps in silence creep, beneath a butte, a castle's base, this hill will test your heart and pace."

Thousands of people lined up at Challenge Hill once they solved the riddle. Many fans tell CBS Colorado they took off work for the chance to find the idol, with one saying, "You don't see this or get to do this every day." One fan even waited in line for four hours.

"I would love to be on that show," said Marcia Withey, Survivor fan and first in line. "I'm excited to be here today. I work at an office where all of us are in a Survival pool league and we watch the season together."

Challenge Hill in Castle Rock CBS

Also in attendance was Survivor 49 contestant and Denver native Steven Ramm, who also says he is happy to be here.

"I am out here seeing the outpouring of fans that have shown up to look for the golden idol that is hidden in Colorado," Ramm said. "The turnout is honestly mind-blowing."

Survivor fans have until 3 p.m. Thursday to search for the idol at Challenge Hill. The new Survivor season 50 can be viewed on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in just two weeks, starting Feb. 25.