Season 49 of 'Survivor' premieres tonight on CBS with Colorado contestant

Hit reality show 'Survivor' returns tonight on CBS, kicking off its 49th season. Castaways are stranded on the islands of Fiji, competing for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, and a Coloradan is among them this season.

35-year-old Steven Ramm is a rocket scientist and a Denver resident.

"I feel over the moon, and I say that as someone who works in the aerospace engineering field," said Ramm. "It's like I am about to make landfall on the most incredible journey of my life."

Ramm shared his experience with CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White in a virtual interview ahead of the premiere.

Steven Ramm to appear in Survivor Season 49 CBS

"This is definitely the most out-of-this-world thing I've ever done. I'm here for it, though. I went on 'Survivor' to get out of my comfort zone, and I did that, and I'm excited for everyone to see what I'm made of. I'm a spacecraft system engineer. I work with NASA every day trying to develop technology. We want to go to the moon to stay, and then we also want to go to Mars."

Ramm says his profession added to his competitiveness and strategy on 'Survivor.'

"You're trying to outthink and outwit your opponents, and also just being adaptable. Rolling with the punches, interfacing with people [from] all walks of life," he said.

"I know I'm not allowed to ask," White paused, "but are there any spoilers that you can give away or any teasers?"

Ramm laughed. "I can tell you this. This season is going to be unpredictable and bonkers, and I think a lot of people are going to be surprised, in a good way. It's going to keep people on the edge of their seats. This isn't just the season before Season 50; this is going to be one for the books, and I'm so glad that I could be part of it."

You can catch 'Survivor' - tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS Colorado. All past episodes are also streaming on Paramount+.