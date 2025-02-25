"Survivor" host Jeff Probst on the evolution of TV's longest-running reality competition

Jeff Probst is returning as the face of "Survivor" after 24 years and almost 700 episodes of the groundbreaking television reality competition series, which is preparing to launch its 48th season.

"I remember how excited I was," Probst said of the show's early days. "We didn't know it was going to be a hit, but we knew it was unique."

Premiering in 2000, "Survivor" has kept Probst at the helm throughout its run. The show's longevity, he believes, stems from its authenticity.

"They'll tell you if they don't like it. But they don't abandon you. You can actually try to evolve the show, knowing we're all in it together," he said.

Probst, who also serves as an executive producer of the show, said "Survivor" is like a study of human behavior where contestants must navigate complex social dynamics while completely relying on each other.

"It is truly unscripted. There is not a single hint or suggestion of anything," Probst explained. "Survivor is unlike any other show because you are actually living in the jungle. The cameras don't go off and I give you a toothbrush or a burger."

The upcoming season features 18 new contestants, including Eva, who has autism, and Joe, a single dad who is a firefighter.

"They're forced to rely on each other, but at some point, they have to turn on each other. It's a complicated adventure."

Looking ahead to the show's milestone 50th season, Probst revealed plans for a theme called "In the hands of the fans."

"We are literally turning over the creative of the show to the fans," he said. "So, we won't be in charge. They will. It's a terrifying idea. But exciting."

The two-hour premiere of "Survivor" season 48 airs Wednesday on CBS, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season.