No growth for Sunshine Canyon Fire overnight, 40% contained

There was little to no growth overnight in the Sunshine Canyon Fire burning in Boulder County. Crews reached 40% containment on the fire that started Monday afternoon.

Per fire management, the fire had no, to little growth overnight. Firefighters have increased their containment to 40%. We will receive an updated fire size after a multi-mission aircraft flyover. There are 60 firefighters working on the fire this morning. #SunshineWildlandFire — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 20, 2022

There are 60 firefighters working the fire on Tuesday morning. Fire management officials hope to have an updated size after a multi-mission flyover.

CBS

As of Monday night, the fire had burned 16 acres and destroyed one structure.

The shelter at the East Boulder Community Center closed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Boulder County officials, those displaced by the fire have found alternative places to stay. Hundreds of residents were forced from their homes on Monday as strong winds and dry conditions fueled the fire burning in Sunshine Canyon.

Evacuees took large animals to the Boulder County Fairgrounds and smaller animals to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

This comes less than a year after the Marshall Fire destroyed 1,000 homes in Boulder County. That community continues to rebuild.