Sunny and warm this weekend for the Colorado Front Range

This weekend is going to feel summer-like with temperatures Saturday around 80 degrees and Sunday climbing into the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance a few of us could see an afternoon storm, but most of us will remain dry!

CBS

Monday, things start to change with a cold front that arrives Monday night. Early Monday will be pleasant with the chance for some afternoon and evening storms. There is a marginal to slight chance some of these storms could be severe in northeastern Colorado. The mountains could even see a little snow above 10,000 feet overnight.

CBS

You will feel the cold front Tuesday as temperatures drop around 20 degrees into the low 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy and pretty wet. Wednesday will remain cooler with the chance for some afternoon storms. Storm chances will decrease toward the end of the week, and temperatures will rise back into the 70s.

CBS