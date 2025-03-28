Colorado officials say Sundance Film Festival expected to bring economic boost to state

Coming soon to Boulder: the Sundance Film Festival. A decision that those behind the announcement say has been years in the making, and one that could bring an economic boost to the state.

Festival Director Eugene Hernandez said while evaluating different bids one thing stood out in Boulder.

CBS

"What we experienced, and we've experienced all the way through the process until right now, is passion. Passion for Colorado, passion for this community, passion for the arts and arts community and film and we felt that," he said

Adding to the passion and culture was the scenic appeal and support they received from the state in the form of tax incentives. Changes that are part of a bill now moving through the legislature. State Representative Brianna Titone is one of the bill sponsors

"There's a bit of hesitance to give tax credits to one particular place for this festival, but we know, based on what's happened in Utah, that it does expand beyond borders of the city where the event is held," she said.

In 2024, Titone said they found the festival in Utah created more than 17 hundred jobs, attracted 24 thousand out-of-state visitors and brought in more than $100 million in gross domestic product.

Looking over the 10 years the festival would be in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said the economic impact to the state is to be over $2 billion.

"It's rooted in Boulder, but it's really the entire state that will benefit," Polis said during a press conference about the decision on Thursday.

CBS

The festival's monumental move comes after more than 40 years in Park City, Utah, a home they said they've outgrown.

That raises a question for some. Is Boulder a big enough stage?

Hernandez believes it is a perfect fit for future growth.

"What I found and what we found here in Boulder are venues of all shapes and sizes that align so well with our festival. Our festival is a festival of global discovery, bringing together artists all around the world. Films big and small will match up so perfectly with the venues right here in Boulder," he said.