Deputies find stuffed animal with fentanyl hidden inside, handgun near I-25 crash scene
A deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office discovered a stash of fentanyl pills and a handgun after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 on Monday. Deputies were assisting the Colorado State Patrol with the crash near mile marker 112 at a rest area.
That's when a witness reported seeing someone from that vehicle throw a backpack into a trash can at the rest stop.
Deputies and a K9 officer discovered a jar filled with fentanyl inside a stuffed animal. The backpack also contained a handgun with an altered serial number.
State troopers are investigating the contents of the backpack. The K9 also alerted deputies to possible drugs in the vehicle.
