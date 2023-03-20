Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies find stuffed animal with fentanyl hidden inside, handgun near I-25 crash scene

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies find stuffed animal with fentanyl hidden inside, handgun near I-25 crash scene
Deputies find stuffed animal with fentanyl hidden inside, handgun near I-25 crash scene 00:28

A deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office discovered a stash of fentanyl pills and a handgun after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 on Monday. Deputies were assisting the Colorado State Patrol with the crash near mile marker 112 at a rest area. 

pueblo-fentanyl-rollover-2-dog-and-backpack-pueblo-county-so-tweet-copy.jpg
Pueblo County

That's when a witness reported seeing someone from that vehicle throw a backpack into a trash can at the rest stop. 

bunny-fentanyl.jpg
Pueblo County

Deputies and a K9 officer discovered a jar filled with fentanyl inside a stuffed animal. The backpack also contained a handgun with an altered serial number. 

pueblo-fentanyl-rollover-4-gun-pueblo-county-so-tweet-copy.jpg
Pueblo County

State troopers are investigating the contents of the backpack. The K9 also alerted deputies to possible drugs in the vehicle. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 3:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.