Studies show that gardening can reduce stress, anxiety levels

There is a lot of focus on mental health lately and May just happens to be a popular month to plant gardens in Colorado. Studies show that gardening can reduce stress and anxiety levels.

LOURDES BALDUQUE / Getty Images

Plum Creek Garden Market is offering a variety of plants to grow your own fruits and vegetables at pop-up markets along the Front Range on weekends. Customers can find annuals, perennials, fruits and vegetables along with other decorative plants.