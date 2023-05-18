Watch CBS News
Studies show that gardening can reduce stress, anxiety levels

There is a lot of focus on mental health lately and May just happens to be a popular month to plant gardens in Colorado. Studies show that gardening can reduce stress and anxiety levels. 

Plum Creek Garden Market is offering a variety of plants to grow your own fruits and vegetables at pop-up markets along the Front Range on weekends. Customers can find annuals, perennials, fruits and vegetables along with other decorative plants. 

