Students at Colorado's Skyview Campus walk out of class as part of nationwide protests

Students at the Skyview Campus in Thornton walked out of class Friday morning, joining a nationwide protest condemning recent actions by federal agents in Minnesota.

Students at the Skyview Campus in Thornton CBS

The walkout began at 10:30 a.m., with students marching several blocks away from campus while holding signs and playing music. Drivers passing by honked their horns in support as the group moved through the neighborhood.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide general strike responding to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two civilians fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis earlier this month. Their deaths have sparked protests and renewed calls for accountability across the country.

Junior student Ahliyah Alvarez said the walkout was meant to send a message about unity and human rights.

"We can come together as a community and defend human rights and try to stand up for what's possible," Alvarez said. "Even though we are young, we still have a voice and there is power in numbers."

Parents also joined students, saying the protest was about modeling peaceful activism and civic engagement.

Students at the Skyview Campus in Thornton walked out of class Friday morning, joining a nationwide protest CBS

Danika Delreal, a parent of a Skyview Campus student, said she wanted her son to understand the importance of standing up for what he believes in.

"It needs to be abolished, and the only way to do that is to do it peacefully," Delreal said. "Let it be known that even our children, the future of this generation, do not want what's going on in this country. I want to raise a son who stands up for what is right, even in the face of adversity."

The walkout lasted about 30 minutes, with students returning to class shortly afterward.