Colorado middle school students rushed to hospital after allegedly vaping concentrated marijuana
Some students from Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs were rushed to the hospital on Thursday after allegedly vaping highly concentrated marijuana. A spokesman with School District 11 confirmed that 8 students were vaping and three of those were taken to the hospital with elevated heart rates.
Others were treated on the scene. It is unclear whether the students were vaping before or after school had already begun for the day.
