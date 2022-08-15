Student stabbed at Jefferson High School in Greeley

A high school in Greeley is under lockdown after a student was stabbed multiple times on school property Monday. Jefferson High School will remain under lockdown for the rest of the school day following the stabbing which took place in the school during a passing period.

A spokesperson for Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6 told CBS News Colorado that the stabbing followed an altercation between two students in the hallway as classes released for lunch break. An argument between the two ended after one of the students stabbed the other multiple times. The injured student was rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition wasn't immediately available.

Jefferson High School, located on the eastern edge of Greeley, does have a student resource officer assigned to the school. Dozens of law enforcement officers, as well as staff, were reportedly quick to respond to the school after the stabbing.

A spokesperson for the district deferred requests for interviews or further comment to the Greeley Police Department. CBS News Colorado has requested for more information on the status of the suspect in the case.

The district spokesperson said they do not believe there is any further threat to the school because this was an isolated incident. The spokesperson said many students were disturbed by the incident, adding to why they kept the school under lockdown after the building was cleared of any further threat.