Strong winds across Colorado mountains and foothills

An early taste of spring for Colorado with wind and mild temperatures

Temperatures will stay well above normal on Sunday in the 60s for the Denver metro area with a few low 70s across southeast Colorado. We will see near record breaking heat as we head into the first week of February with daytime high temperatures close to 70 degrees on Monday.

CBS

Light snow showers in the northern mountains will come to an end around lunchtime on Sunday afternoon. Any additional snowfall should be on the light side with some rain showers possible due to temperatures being so mild. An Avalanche Warning remains in place for the Park and Elkhead Mountains through Sunday night.

CBS

Strong winds are expected across the mountains and foothills Sunday into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for those areas from 11 am Sunday through 5 am on Monday. Wind gusts could reach 75-90 mph in wind prone locations. Hazardous crosswinds are also possible in places like US 36 Broomfield - Estes Park, Highway 93 Boulder-Golden, and the Peak to Peak Highway. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph could reach the western suburbs of Denver, including Lakewood, Boulder and Golden.

CBS

Light snow is possible in the mountains by the middle of the week, but it's not until next weekend that temperatures drop back into the 40s with some light snow possible for the Denver metro area.