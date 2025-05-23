Strong to severe storms possible for Memorial Day Weekend

A cooler and stormy Memorial Day Weekend is on the way. With two systems changing up our weather pattern big-time! The first system is a cold front backing in from the north/northeast for Saturday morning. This will kick off the day with morning clouds and some light drizzle.

We have launched a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for both Saturday and Sunday for strong to severe thunderstorms that may develop as we go through the weekend. In the mountains count on rain and thunderstorms with a cold mix above 10,000 feet.

By Saturday afternoon thunderstorms will build from the Front Range across the eastern plains. Some of them may be severe. With large hail and damaging winds being the biggest threat.

Sunday will start out much the same with morning clouds and possible light rain. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening with another chance for hail and strong winds.

By Memorial Day the rain making system will still be hanging over the state with a chance for rain showers and more thunderstorms along with the cooler temperatures.

Each day next week there is a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Starting on Tuesday the chances start to drop down to only isolated late day storms.