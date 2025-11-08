Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado firefighters say 85 acre grass fire in Arapahoe County started by welding project

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Fire officials say a grass fire that sparked east of Denver on Saturday afternoon was sparked when welders were performing maintenance on a metal gate.

strasburg-grass-fire2.png
CBS

According to the Strasburg Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene on South County Road 157 around 1:16 p.m. to find a 10-acre grass fire. A farm tractor helped make a fire line while South Metro Fire provided drone support. Firefighters with Strasburg, Byers, Sable Altura, Bennet, Rattlesnake and Deer Trail Fire Departments fought to bring the blaze under control.

Winds at 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph drove the fire south towards several structures. Strasburg Fire Chief Scott Smith said that four residences and a dozen outbuildings were threatened, but none were lost in the fire.

strasburg-grass-fire.png
CBS

The blaze burned approximately 85 acres before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue