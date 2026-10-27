Stranded residents rescued from rising flood waters in Southwestern Colorado

Record flooding is impacting communities across southwest Colorado, as emergency crews rescue stranded residents and deliver supplies while families assess damage to their homes and businesses.

The Colorado National Guard and local first responders are working to reach people isolated by days of heavy rain. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency for 12 Colorado counties, including Archuleta County.

A helicopter rescued people stranded by rising flood waters in Southwestern Colorado. Heather Ayers

In Pagosa Springs, floodwaters tore through a longtime family-run RV park. Josh and Kodi Trujillo and Kodi's sister, Elisa Warner, are now confronting the major damage to their business and their homes.

"Pretty much every utility that we have is ripped out of the ground, and there's probably an extra four feet of silt and debris," Warner said.

As the water begins to recede, family members have been assessing damage at the property.

"We have been finding pictures that were my grandparents' littered all over the park," Kodi Trujillo said. "I looked over, and my daughter was just bawling because this is like all her family memories. This is the one place that's been constant her whole life, and kind of ours too. And it'll never look the same."

The family said they had to walk across damaged roads to reach the property, a challenge facing residents across the region as at least three transportation routes remain closed.

Floodwaters have closed state highways and rural roads, leaving some residents stranded and forcing others to take detours that can add hours to their trips.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is assessing damage and working to restore access.

"We knew we were going to have to respond to some damage on the roadway," Regional Communications Manager for CDOT Lisa Schwantes said, "We didn't realize we were going to have a quarter of a mile of roadway that was completely demolished."

Kathy Smith

For residents waiting to regain access, the biggest question is when roads will reopen. CDOT says safety must come first.

"We just want to make sure that everybody knows that we are doing the best we can to make sure and ensure that the roadway is safe and stable for public transportation," Schwantes said.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office is coordinating rescues and emergency supply drops for people unable to leave their homes. Over the weekend, a helicopter crew rescued two people and five pets.

Some evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night as rain eased, but damaged roads and remaining high water continued to limit access. Residents say this year's flooding has been worse than last year's.

In South Fork, Kathy and Mike Smith, who manage Fun Valley Family Resort, are assessing damage to RVs, cabins and bridges. The summer campground had already closed for the winter.

"We could just see it getting higher and higher, and then the electricity went out," Kathy Smith said. "Then during the night, and then, you know, couldn't see any more."

The Smiths estimate repairs will cost thousands of dollars. The resort also experienced flooding last year, when the family thought it had weathered a rare event and would have time to recover.

"Last year, everybody was saying, okay, that's the 100-year flood, and, you know, it was, it hit us, but we were able to rebound from it," Kathy Smith said. "Who would have known that we'd have gotten hit twice?"

The family hopes federal funding can help communities facing repeated disasters. For the Smiths, the damage is difficult to see after years of investing in the resort.

Colorado National Guard

"It's just an emotional experience because we see, you know, what Fun Valley is all about and what condition it's in right now," Mike Smith said.

As residents begin to consider what comes next, friends, neighbors and longtime visitors are offering to help.

At Fun Valley, former guests have offered equipment and manpower to help restore the property.

"We've had long-term guests that come here every year, even from places in Texas, who have said, 'I'm ready. I'll be up there. I've got some equipment. I've got people. I'll come up and help,'" Mike Smith said.

The Trujillo family has received similar offers as it faces an uncertain future for the Pagosa Springs RV park.

"Friends, acquaintances, they're like, 'What can we do? We'll be there right now. I'll put on my boots, and I'll come help you,'" Kodi Trujillo said. "And it's just overwhelming how wonderful they all are."

Across southwest Colorado, emergency crews continue reaching isolated residents as families begin the long process of recovery.

Anyone in need of supplies or a wellness check in Archuleta County is asked to contact the sheriff's non-emergency line. Their office will also be holding a community informational meeting on Tuesday evening at the county fairgrounds to share the latest information.