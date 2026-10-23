Catastrophic flooding leaves Colorado residents stranded: "We have no way in or out"

Catastrophic flooding in southwestern Colorado has washed out roads, damaged bridges and left some residents stranded. Emergency crews are responding to destruction across Archuleta County.

The flooding has prompted mandatory evacuations and rescues, including the deployment of a Colorado National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.

Flooding washes out a bridge near Pagosa Springs Kim Martinez

For residents like Angel Thrasher, water has reached places they never expected to flood.

"It's shocking. Our community is kind of flabbergasted about the whole situation," she said.

Thrasher lives in the Aspen Springs area of Pagosa Springs, where a tiny creek has turned into a raging waterway.

"Lots of people have commented on my video online saying, 'You shouldn't live near a river if you don't want to have a flood.' And I'm like, I don't live anywhere near the river," said Thrasher.

She initially dismissed warnings about potential flooding, thinking officials were being cautious after last year's floods. But conditions changed dramatically on Thursday.

"This is crazy. There's water in places that aren't supposed to have water," Thrasher said. "It was terrifying to drive through."

Multiple homes and buildings near Pagosa Springs inundated with floodwaters. Matthew and Casey Sue

Now, her family has no way to leave their neighborhood.

"My road's still closed. We have no way in or out. Never expected anything like that," she said.

Archuleta County Manager Longinos Gonzalez Jr. told CBS Colorado the damage is significantly worse than what the county experienced during last year's flooding. The San Juan River crested at approximately 15.02 feet around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gonzalez, compared with approximately 12.8 feet during last year's flood.

"Our sheriff has been out and driving around and assessing the situation around the county, and this is catastrophic, are his words," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the county was still assessing how many homes and structures were damaged or destroyed.

"Residents that avoided a lot of the flooding damage last year are flooded this year," Gonzalez said. "And so we're going to see far more private property damage and destruction."

Sheriff's deputies went door to door Thursday afternoon, contacting approximately 150 homes in areas considered vulnerable to flooding. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for low-lying and flood-prone areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers.

The flooding has also prompted emergency rescue operations.

A Colorado National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was brought in Friday to assist with the rescue of two people stranded in an RV surrounded by floodwaters. Local emergency management personnel couldn't complete the rescue and requested additional resources from the state.

The Town of Pagosa Springs declared a local disaster emergency Thursday in response to the widespread flooding. Portions of U.S. Highway 160 and other roads were closed because of dangerous conditions.

Despite the uncertainty, Thrasher says residents are already finding ways to help one another.

She told CBS Colorado that friends who operate the local Chef Custom Cuisine food truck are among community members organizing meals for first responders and evacuees.

"That's one thing Pagosa Springs specializes in," Thrasher said. "Our neighbors, our community will find a way to get it to them. They are so amazing, so resilient."

Gonzalez urged residents who can safely remain at home to stay off damaged roads while crews work to assess and repair infrastructure.

Residents needing evacuation assistance or shelter were directed to the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, where the American Red Cross and county personnel were assisting those displaced by the flooding.