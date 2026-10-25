More rain expected in southwest Colorado as residents continue to deal with flooding

Authorities in southwest Colorado are warning residents that streams and rivers are expected to rise again as another round of rain moves into the area on Sunday. This comes as many residents are already dealing with the effects of this week's catastrophic flooding.

The Animas River remains closed due to hazardous conditions due to swift water. Meanwhile, the Florida River and Pine River are expected to rise throughout the day as water is released by the Lemon and Vallecito Reservoirs.

Floodwaters cover a street in Conejos County Conejos County Sheriff's Office

On Friday night, parts of Manassa and Guadalupe were evacuated because of flooding. The Volunteer Romeo Fire Department said that, while not every street was underwater, Main Street experienced significant flooding.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Department has been working to contact residents and help people in affected areas. The fire department says road crews and volunteers are using backhoes to help divert the water away from Manassa.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says water flow levels in the San Juan River increased significantly overnight, and the San Juan River Bridge remains closed.

High water flows under the San Juan River Bridge in southwest Colorado. Colorado Department of Transportation

On Saturday, Colorado Emergency Management provided a list of services available to support impacted communities and survivors with shelter, food, basic necessities and cleanup tools/services. Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is working with organizations to help provide disaster resources.

You can find the CEM's list of organizations and resources below.

Active Voluntary Agencies Responding to Support Impacted Community Include:

* American Red Cross (Providing multiple evacuation and sheltering locations, food, snacks, water, and cleanup kits to impacted communities)

* The Salvation Army (Providing hot meals, water, and cleanup kits and buckets)

* Crisis Cleanup (Offering Live hotline to request property/home cleanup support from trusted, trained volunteers; Call (970) 283-7325 to sign up for assistance)

* Airbnb.org (Offering 28 nights of free stays for primary residents under mandatory evacuation; Airbnb stay vouchers can be accessed by calling 2-1-1)

* 211 Colorado (Providing contact center services for impacted community to access safety information, disaster services connection, and to register for an Airbnb stay by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting 211colorado.org; Live language translation services and free one-way or roundtrip Lyft rides also available)

* United Policy Holders (Offering Disaster Related Homeowner and Renter Claims Support)

* If you are a Colorado VOAD member or partner that is activated and providing services in the field, please submit detailed impact reports of the services you are providing, as well as needs that you are seeing on the ground through the COVOAD Situational Reporting (Sit-Rep) Form. If you are a local community agency, community member, or company that would like to engage, offer services, volunteer, give, or help today, please email your resource or support offering to ColoradoVOAD@gmail.com.

Red Cross Emergency Evacuation Shelters

* Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse at 230 Port Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

* South Fork Community Building at 254 CO-149, South Fork, CO 81154

* Knights of Columbus Hall, La Jara at 521 Spruce St, La Jara, CO 81140

Animal & Livestock Evacuation Shelters

* Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (Small animals) at 465 Cloman Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

* Archuleta County Fairgrounds (Large animals) at 344 Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

* La Jara Arena (Small Animals & Livestock) at 17705 US-285, La Jara, CO 81140

Airbnb.org Stays via 211 Colorado

Individuals and families with a primary residence in a mandatory evacuation zone can call 211 Colorado to register for an Airbnb.org credit for up to 28 nights.

Call (866) 760-6489 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct 24th or Sunday October 25th or Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for more information and to register for a voucher.

Please reach out to 24/7 Airbnb Customer Service for issues with credits:

(650) 249-3243; contact@airbnb.org, chat through Airbnb platform

How to Redeem Credits:https://airbnb.com/e/how-to-use-airbnb-org-credit

Cleanup Resources & Supplies

Crisis Cleanup

Households can register to be connected with volunteers who may be able to assist with flood cleanup efforts. Call (970) 283-7325 to sign up for assistance.

Sandbags & Cleanup Buckets

Supplies are available for pick-up at the following locations:

Archuleta County Building

1122 US-84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

TARA Community Center

333 Milton Ln, Arboles, CO 81121

Conejos County Courthouse

6683 Co Rd 13, Conejos, CO 81129

Long-Term Recovery Resources

* Our Front Porch - Disaster Recovery Services

Provides disaster casework and recovery support for as long as needed. Call (720) 593-8606, email helpline@ourfrontporchco.org, or visit ourfrontporchco.org for more information.

* United Policyholders - Disaster Related Homeowner and Renter Claims Support

Offers free trustworthy help navigating the process of returning to a disaster damaged area, repairing and replacing damaged and destroyed property, and collecting all available insurance funds. Visit their website for more information and to sign up for events.

Helpful Links

211 Disaster Response Resource Guide

United Policyholders Flood Claim Basics