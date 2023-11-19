Storm hits Colorado just as the busiest travel week of the year gets underway

A storm moving into Colorado on Sunday will bring a mix of rain, snow, and very gusty winds across the state into Monday.

For Denver and the Front Range, the primary impact will be rain showers starting Sunday evening during the Broncos game.

Fans should expect chilly and at times wet conditions during the Broncos-Vikings game at Mile High\ Sunday evening. CBS

Then occasional showers will continue for about 24 hours. The moisture will depart Monday night and will be almost entirely rain for locations below 6,000 feet including Denver. A few snowflakes could mix in with the snow regardless of elevation, but no snow accumulation is expected in the Denver metro area.

For areas above 6,000 feet including Castle Rock and the Palmer Divide, as well as the foothills, some minor accumulation is possible (generally under 2 inches). Even most mountain areas in Colorado will get limited snowfall with no more than 4 inches expected in Summit County.

Snowfall expected in Colorado from Sunday, November 19 through Monday, November 20. CBS

Regardless of snow, it will be chilly and windy on Monday with wind gusts over 30 mph at times including around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Skies will clear for Tuesday and Wednesday with ideal travel weather around Colorado and throughout the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s in the metro area on Wednesday before mostly cloudy and cooler weather arrives on Thanksgiving. Then much colder weather and a chance for snow arrives on Friday. The day could eventually be declared a First Alert Weather Day due to cold and snow for traveling and shopping. Next weekend also looks quite chilly!