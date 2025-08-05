Watch CBS News
Stoner Mesa Fire in southwestern Colorado demonstrates "extreme fire behavior," forces closure of campgrounds

Jesse Sarles
Stoner Mesa Fire in Dolores County demonstrates "extreme fire behavior" on Tuesday
A wildfire in the San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado has burned approximately 250 acres. On Tuesday the Stoner Mesa Fire grew rapidly and authorities were forced to evacuate several campgrounds.  

Forest Service

The fire was first discovered on Monday in Dolores County, about 20 miles away from the town of Dolores.

Aerial support was brought in to help with the firefight on Tuesday.

In a public bulletin, the U.S. Forest Service wrote that "the fire is very remote and inaccessibility on foot or road due to heavy dead and down trees."

"As of Tuesday evening, the fire is still actively burning and demonstrating extreme fire behavior in mixed conifer and aspen forest," officials wrote.

The campgrounds that were placed under evacuation include West Dolores Campground, Mavreeso Campground and Burro Bridge Campground.

The wildfire is one of several fires burning on Colorado's Western Slope in hot and dry conditions.

