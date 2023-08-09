"Standing Against Violence Every Day" program designed to curb youth violence in Aurora

The City of Aurora is teaming up with the Aurora Police Department to launch a new program aimed at addressing youth violence. "Standing Against Violence Every Day" or SAVE, is designed to bring law enforcement and youth outreach services together to curb violent crime.

Community and faith leaders hope to deter children from resorting to violence by fostering and strengthening relationships within the community.

"What we feel like is that if we can impact that very small group of individuals that are having a huge negative impact in our community with crimes of violence and we can impact that in a positive way and let them know that there are repercussions for their actions and what those repercussions might be because that's a deterrent to our approach, that we will have positive outcomes and that's our hope," said Mark Hildebrand with the Aurora Police Department.

Data shows that group intervention strategies have worked in more than 60 cities.