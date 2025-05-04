Spring storm set to soak Colorado: First Alert Days issued for Monday and Tuesday

After a relatively calm weekend, a strong spring storm system is set to impact much of Colorado starting Monday, prompting First Alert Weather Days for both Monday and Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring widespread rain to the plains and significant snowfall to the higher elevations along the Front Range.

Sunday will remain relatively mild with high temperatures in the 70s across the plains and foothills. Sunday afternoon widely scattered showers are expected across the mountains with breezy conditions statewide.

On Monday, widespread showers will develop across the state throughout the day, with gusty southeast winds up to 45 mph making for a blustery start to the week. Most of the precipitation across the plains will fall as rain, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. However, for elevations above 9,500 feet, accumulating snow is likely. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning for the San Juan Mountains.

While the chance for severe thunderstorms is low, there is a chance for severe storms across the southern plains, especially if there are breaks in cloud cover.

Tuesday will likely bring the heaviest precipitation of the storm system. As the low pressure center slowly moves eastward, a steady stream of moisture will continue to flow into Colorado, especially along the Front Range and urban corridor, where 1-2 inches of rain are possible. Due to excessive rainfall there is a concern about localized flooding.

Travel impacts are expected in the high country Tuesday and Wednesday mornings due to moderate to heavy snowfall.

By late week, an upper ridge is expected to build over the western U.S., ushering in drier conditions and warmer temperatures heading into next weekend.