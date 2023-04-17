Who will become Aurora Public Schools' new superintendent? Special meeting set to decide.

Who will become Aurora Public Schools' new superintendent?

A special school board meeting in Aurora is set to happen this evening to decide the next superintendent of Aurora Public Schools.

The three finalists include APS Chief Academic Officer Nia Campbell, Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Michael Giles and APS' former Chief Academic Officer Andre Wright.

Graphic by CBS, photos courtesy of Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District

Wright is under investigation right now, accused of changing hundreds of grades for students and embezzling $100,000.

In December, the school board nominated Mark Seglem as its finalist for interim superintendent. Seglem served as the chief of staff for Aurora Public Schools.

Exiting superintendent Rico Munn transitioned to a supportive role within APS.

The school board approved a transition plan to remove Munn as superintendent earlier that month over differing views.