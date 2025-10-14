Southwest Colorado faces growing flood threat as record-breaking rain continues to fall

After a very wet start to the week, parts of southwest Colorado are facing a growing flood threat.

According to the National Weather Service, the Wolf Creek weather station has recorded 1.8 inches of rain since Monday morning, adding to the more than 4 inches that fell over the weekend. With already saturated ground, even moderate rainfall could quickly lead to dangerous conditions.

Weather models are predicting another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night, with thunderstorms in the mix. The additional rainfall will further strain river systems and increase the risk of flooding and debris flows.

A flood watch is in effect for the southwestern corner of the state through late Tuesday night.

A flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for Montezuma County.

A flood warning is in effect for Pagosa Springs at the San Juan River until late Tuesday evening.

A flood warning is in effect until midnight tonight for the Navajo and Little Navajo Rivers.

A flood warning is in effect until midnight Tuesday for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following counties: Archuleta, Hinsdale, La Plata, and San Juan, north of the Vallecito Reservoir.

A flood warning is in effect for the Piedra drainage basin until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Mud and debris flow along Highway 151 is also possible due to rainfall.