Southern Colorado community rallies to save Christmas fireworks after funding falls through

What started as a disappointing holiday announcement turned into a full-blown Christmas miracle in Salida, Colorado, this year, all thanks to two friends who refused to let tradition fizzle out.

The city had announced it wouldn't be able to fund its annual Christmas Mountain fireworks show, a sparkling finale that follows the beloved Parade of Lights and the lighting of Tenderfoot Mountain in the shape of a massive Christmas Tree. There are claims that it is the largest in the state. The display has long been the centerpiece of Salida's Christmas Mountain celebration, which draws thousands downtown every year.

Michael Maassel and Erin Bridwell CBS

When Michael Maassel and Erin Bridwell (who, when asked for a title of this story, simply asked to be referenced as "Purveyors of Joy") heard the news, they couldn't imagine the mountain lighting without fireworks.

"We heard through the grapevine there weren't going to be fireworks after the parade," Bridwell said. "The city didn't have the funds to do it. I asked how much it would take, they said $10,000, and I said, 'We're going to make it happen.'"

In just three weeks, the pair built an online fundraising campaign, partnered with local sponsors, and met their goal. The entire $10,000 needed for the fireworks show came together thanks to donations from residents and businesses across Chaffee County.

"It's such a tradition," Maassel said. "It's what made my husband and me fall in love with this town. Tradition is a big part of community."

The friends say they were overwhelmed by the community's response to save the holiday tradition, the perfect end to a perfect night. "It wraps the evening, like the bow on a present," Maassel said.

As for next year, they're hopeful the city and community can work together to keep the fireworks going.

Fireworks over downtown Salida. CBS

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Bridwell said, smiling. They're confident they'll keep fireworks in Salida for the tradition, but it's a conversation about who will be paying for them going forward.

For now, the pair says they're simply grateful to live in a place where neighbors still come together to keep the magic of the holidays alive.

Learn more about the annual celebration at colorfulcolorado.com/christmas.

Sponsors:

$2500 Title:

Full Circle Real Estate Group

$1000 Methodist Mountain:

Allover

Salida Gunshop

Xcel Energy

$500 Tenderfoot Mountain:

Mtn Ventures

Poncha Lumber

Krivanek Jewelers