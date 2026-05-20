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Southbound lanes of Colorado's I-25 reopen near Castle Rock after crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for Wednesday morning near Castle Rock due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 181 - Plum  Creek Parkway and Exit 174- Tomah Road for nearly two hours.

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Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed near Castle Rock due to a crash.  CDOT

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a Chevrolet pickup and a silver Toyota sedan that collided head-on. CSP said the preliminary investigation indicated the Chevy was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck the Toyota. 

The driver of the Chevy was rushed to the hospital with injuries and the driver of the Toyota was evaluated on scene by medical personnel but refused to be transported. 

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and blocked southbound lanes for a time. 

The crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene assisting with the closure while the Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash.  

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