Southbound lanes of Colorado's I-25 reopen near Castle Rock after crash

The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for Wednesday morning near Castle Rock due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway and Exit 174- Tomah Road for nearly two hours.

Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed near Castle Rock due to a crash. CDOT

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a Chevrolet pickup and a silver Toyota sedan that collided head-on. CSP said the preliminary investigation indicated the Chevy was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Chevy was rushed to the hospital with injuries and the driver of the Toyota was evaluated on scene by medical personnel but refused to be transported.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and blocked southbound lanes for a time.

The crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene assisting with the closure while the Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash.