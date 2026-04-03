Colorado Auto Show, coming up next week, features 22 manufacturers and there's "something for every taste"

The Colorado Auto Show is the place to dream big, and then look, touch, and sit behind the wheel of some of the coolest cars ever made. As the auto industry shifts due to tariffs, high interest rates, and the end of most of the tax credits for electric vehicles, many consumers are trying to figure out what's next.

"We're going to have 22 manufacturers out there, and you're going to be able to see everything side-by-side-by-side and figure out what's going to work for you price-wise, features-wise ... find the car that's going to keep you going," said Matthew Grove, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Colorado Auto Show

In addition to exploring new models from 22 manufacturers, there will be the Automezzi, which will feature Italian exotic cars and motorcycles. Luxury supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati will be on display. The Forney Museum will be bringing some of its antique models.

"We have something for every taste and obviously electric is one of those tastes, but what our numbers are showing as far as car sales go is that hybrid really is the next big thing. You don't have to pay that extra upfront cost, but still if you're concerned about gas you're getting 40-45 miles a gallon and that seems to be working out for people right now," Grove explained.

Denver Racing Social will have its mobile F1 racing simulator at the Colorado Auto Show. The Morgan Adams Foundation is sponsoring a SIM racer where you can test your skills against other RC car drivers. The Colorado Adventure area will showcase boats, RVs, ATVs and an all new overlanding exhibit. There will also be an expanded lineup of vehicles available for test drives.

"The cars that are really nice on the inside are really great. So last year, the escalade that we had in the Ride and Drive...the back seats are massage seats and they have great TV's like in every single seat," Grove recalled.

Colorado Auto Show

Showgoers will also be able to see and take pictures with the iconic Batmobile and the Back to the Future DeLorean. Subaru will be doing on-site pet adoptions, and children ages 16 and younger get in free. Colorado Auto Show has a little something for everyone.

LINK: For Tickets to the Colorado Auto Show

The Colorado Auto Show runs April 10 - 12, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center.