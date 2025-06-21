Soaring temps continue through the weekend, cooldown coming next week

Near triple digit heat possible Saturday across the Denver metro area.

The heat wave continues Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 90s and some metro area towns reaching triple digits.

A heat advisory is in place for the foothills to the eastern plains until 6 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures on the plains could reach 105 degrees.

If you plan to be outside during the afternoon and early evening, make sure you drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. You may even want to bring a small fan with you.

CBS

A red flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for most of the high country and western slope. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 miles per hour, and relative humidity is low, between five to 10%.

CBS

Sunday will be a tad cooler. Tad being the key word, as high temperatures will be in the low 90s.

CBS

Come Monday, we will finally see a break in the heat as a cold front slides into Colorado. Don't expect wet weather, unfortunately; however, temperatures will drop into the 70s, which will feel amazing! The chance of rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be great news for our fire danger.