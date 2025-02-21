Snow comes to an end Friday morning with a weekend warmup in store

Light snow will gradually clear by mid-morning across the Denver metro area with additional accumulation of an inch or less. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Friday morning for the hazardous road conditions. Slick road conditions will be improving, but side roads may remain snow packed.

Highest snowfall amounts were on the west and south sides of the Denver metro area. There was a sharp gradient in snow totals, with the north and east side of the Denver metro area picking up less than an inch of snow in some locations, while the south and west side of the metro area picked up more than a foot of snow in many areas.

The mountains also picked up more snow just in time for the weekend.

By Friday afternoon, the sunshine will return, and temperatures will climb above freezing into the upper 30s and low 40s.

By Saturday, the warm-up continues. Daytime highs will reach the low 50s with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures jump into the low 60s by Sunday and into early next week as high pressure takes hold.

After a significant metro area snowstorm that dropped six or more inches of accumulation on much of the metro area, the snow will come to a close quickly this morning. In fact, most areas will be sunny by noon, if not before then.

We saw a sharp gradient in snow totals, with the airport likely to come in with less than an inch of total snow, while parts of the southwest metro will wind up with as much as 20 inches of snowfall. That's quite the spread, even by our lofty standards.

Again, any last snow ends by 8 a.m. this morning.

Once the sun comes out, it's not going away anytime soon. Highs will spike to around 40° today, and then we'll top out in the low 50s on Saturday and the 60s for Sunday and into most of next week. This snow won't last very long before it melts off.

We'll be watching for a couple of bouts of wind for next week, but otherwise, the warmth and drier weather are our main stories across the state over the next few days.

And considering our recent cold and snowy stretch, we certainly deserve it.