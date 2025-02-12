Snow totals vary across Denver metro area

Snow totals varied across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. Denver saw total amounts of 1.2 inches at Denver International Airport according to the National Weather Service.

There was a lot more snow in other areas, like Boulder which got 3.6 inches and Longmont with 2.7 inches.

South of the Denver metro area, Lakewood saw totals of about 1.5 to less than one inch. Further south, Castle Rock was reporting 1.4 inches.

Aurora got a little less than one inch of snow since it started falling on Tuesday.