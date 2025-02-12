Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow totals vary across Denver metro area

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Single digit temperatures and lingering snow across Colorado Wednesday morning
Single digit temperatures and lingering snow across Colorado Wednesday morning 03:15

Snow totals varied across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. Denver saw total amounts of 1.2 inches at Denver International Airport according to the National Weather Service. 

There was a lot more snow in other areas, like Boulder which got 3.6 inches and Longmont with 2.7 inches. 

South of the Denver metro area, Lakewood saw totals of about 1.5 to less than one inch. Further south, Castle Rock was reporting 1.4 inches. 

Aurora got a little less than one inch of snow since it started falling on Tuesday. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.