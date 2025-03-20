New snow and strong winds increase avalanche danger across Colorado

Another storm is moving into the high country this weekend, increasing concern for avalanches.

CAIC

Experts warn that more snow and wind has created widespread considerable avalanche danger across most of the sate with the southeast mountains sitting at moderate danger.

CAIC

This photo, shared by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), shows the type of avalanches the CAIC is worried about with new snow moving in. Ski, snowboard, and snowmobile-triggered avalanches are happening on steeper slopes drifted by winds. Wind loaded, rocky areas will be the most dangerous slopes heading into the weekend.

CAIC

The wind and the snow are not the only problem. You can see on this snowpack profile taken near Sunlight Ski Resort, there are weak lower layers. The main concern, is any avalanche that happens in the newly wind drifted snow could potential break into some of the deeper weak layers closer to the ground leading to very large avalanches that experts warn would be difficult to survive.

CAIC

Anyone traveling in the backcountry should always carry proper safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel, and know how to use those tools. Daily avalanche forecasts can be found at Avalanche.State.Co.us/



