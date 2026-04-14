Snow falls along Front Range and in Colorado's mountains amid historically low snowpack levels

Colorado's snowpack has been running at record lows this season. These historically low levels are raising concerns for the water supply heading into the warmer months. Fortunately, there is some relief on the way, at least temporarily, as two storm systems are set to move through the state this week.

The first system is already making its presence known on Tuesday, bringing light snow accumulations to the Front Range and mountains. While totals are modest, early Tuesday morning, the falling snow created slick conditions in the high country with crashes and closures along I-70.

CBS

Most of the high country can expect to pick up between 1-4" of snow before it wraps up by Wednesday morning, with higher totals expected above 9500 feet.

The bigger story comes later in the week. A second, potentially stronger system is forecast to push into Colorado late Friday night. While snow totals remain uncertain, this storm is forecast to bring colder air and has a better chance of bringing more widespread and meaningful accumulating snow, particularly in the mountains and higher elevations.

For a state that has watched its snowpack numbers hover at historically low levels this season, any significant snowfall is welcome news. A couple of storms, however, are unlikely to fully close the gap on what has been a notably dry and low-snow winter.