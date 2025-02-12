Snow and frigid temperatures delay Colorado schools and airline flights

More than two dozen schools in Colorado are starting classes later because of the snow and the cold temperatures on Wednesday morning. You can see the updated list here.

Among the delays include Aurora Public Schools with a two-hour delay, Douglas County Schools with a 90-minute delay, and Elizabeth School District with a 2-hour delay.

The cold and snow spans from Denver to the Midwest into the East Coast. Denver International Airport suggests you check your flight status before heading out to your flight.

Camera looking at Denver Int'l Airport

As of 6:30 a.m., more than 23 flights were delayed and canceled. Denver International Airport has been deicing planes since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. We know one flight was delayed because ice froze the plane's door shut.