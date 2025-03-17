Small plane lands without landing gear at Centennial Airport in Colorado

A small plane landed at Centennial Airport over the weekend without landing gear. South Metro Fire Rescue crews said the one person on board was able to walk away from the hard landing.

According to the airport, the Beechcraft Bonanza appeared to land gear up on Runway 35L and veered off the runway about 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

The pilot was the only person on board and was able to evacuate safely. The plane appeared to suffer some damage.