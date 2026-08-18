Small bear spotted at Colorado State University during move-in day, removed safely

Colorado bear behavior in 2026 continues to bring them into contact with humans in the state. In another case of human-bear encounters, it was college students and staff who came into close contact. Thankfully, neither bears nor people were harmed, and it added some fun to a big day for many.

A small bear's surprise visit added a little more excitement for students on move-in day at Colorado State University in Fort Collins Tuesday.

A small bear was spotted on CSU's campus and then safely removed Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. It's mother and another cub were said to be in the area around the same time, but not on the campus. via CBS

The animal was spotted near Eddy Hall during the morning time. It was later safely removed from campus, as students moved into their new homes on the CSU campus.

"A friend of mine sent me a text that said, 'Did you see the bear alert?' And I was like, 'What bear alert?'" student Laura Tarian told CBS Colorado.

The alert went out warning students to avoid Eddy Hall after the bear was spotted hiding near the academic building. For some students, it made for a memorable welcome to campus.

"I just moved here like four days ago, never seen a bear in my life," Tarian said.

Tarian was riding her bike to orientation when she noticed the crowd and then the bear. Police blocked off the area as officials worked to safely secure the it.

"I thought it was really cool. Obviously, I'm happy that I didn't just run into it," she said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds everyone that bear sightings are up this season with drought and fewer natural food sources, pushing bears into urban areas as they look for calories. And, while students spent the day settling into their new home, officials are now hoping this little campus visitor can do the same.

A few hours after the original sighting, the bear was tranquilized so it could be relocated. A professor at the university says the bear's mother was also spotted nearby.

"I think that we're in a time of climate change. I think that this this case was really interesting because, apparently, according to the police, the mama bear was found all the way on Mulberry Avenue, which is well over a mile away. Then, one baby bear made its way here, and the other about a half a mile in the other direction. So, somehow, they got split up."