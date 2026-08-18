Bear swipes at man in Colorado apartment complex and scratches his arm

A bear swiped at a man and scratched his arm on Monday. That's according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, who said it happened in the afternoon at an apartment complex in Eagle County.

CPW said the man was leaving a laundry room when the bear appeared and scratched him. He then tried to get away and tripped and hurt his foot.

The man was treated at a medical center for both injuries and has since been released.

Wildlife officers made an attempt to locate the bear, a female, but so far haven't been able to find it. They said they set a bear trap in the neighborhood, which is close to Eagle-Vail.

"Wildlife officials believe the presence of a larger male bear in the area prompted the sow and cubs to stay away," CPW wrote in a prepared statement.

It has been an above-normal year for bear sightings and conflicts in Colorado.