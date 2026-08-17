Colorado bear sightings double as new law strengthens penalties for unsecured trash

Colorado wildlife officials are urging residents to secure trash and other potential food sources as bear sightings surge across the state, and a new law gives officers stronger tools to penalize people who leave attractants accessible.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received more than 6,000 reports of bear sightings so far this year, which is roughly double the same period last year.

Wildlife officials say recent drought conditions have reduced natural food sources in parts of Colorado, pushing bears out of the mountains and into communities in search of food.

The increase comes as a new state of law takes effect aimed at reducing human-bear conflicts. The law changes the standard for violations from intentionally feeding bears to knowingly leaving food, trash or other attractants accessible to them. That means wildlife officers no longer have to establish that someone intended to feed a bear before issuing a citation.

For Boulder resident Brenda Lee, founder and president of the nonprofit Colorado Bear Coalition, preventing conflicts starts with something as simple as securing a trash can.

"One thing that people don't do is making sure that it's actually locked," Lee said while checking trash bins in a Boulder neighborhood.

Lee said bears are regularly finding their way into communities and searching for food.

"There's a bear every week that figures out how to get in," she said. "There's bear scat everywhere, and so you'll see trash knocked over."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says unsecured trash is the leading cause of human-bear conflicts.

When a bear finds food in a neighborhood, Lee said it can learn to return to the same area. That can ultimately put the animal at greater risk if its behavior creates a threat to people.

"We're going to see more euthanizations of bears coming into urban landscapes because they're hungry," Lee said. "What we can do is scare them away. Let them know, 'I'm really sorry, but you're not welcome here.'"

Lee said bears that repeatedly get into trouble around people can eventually face euthanasia, making prevention especially important.

The new law also increases the maximum fine for a third or subsequent offense from $2,000 to $5,000.

Lee said residents may be tempted to help hungry bears, particularly during a difficult year for natural food sources, but feeding them can create a larger problem.

"Let nature do what it's meant to do," Lee said. "As painful as it is to not do that, it's important we don't because we could end up causing a bigger problem."

Wildlife advocates and officials recommend keeping trash secured, removing other outdoor food attractants and giving bears plenty of space when they enter populated areas.