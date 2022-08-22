Red Rocks visitors can't take their eyes off the beauty and the 'Beast'

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a remarkable venue, attracting artists and visitors from all over the world. According to Red Rocks, the amphitheater had 1.3 million paid fans in both 2019 and 2021. They say an additional million unpaid guests also visit annually.

Some visitors take in the beauty of the rock formations and Denver's skyline in the distance. Some use the stairs and planters to exercise.

Some are staring in awe, at men like Mays, named after the baseball legend, and Slavic, who's known as "Beast." For years they have worked out regularly and are the center of attention for tourists and visitors.

Slavic is perhaps best known for wearing short shorts and running backward down the bench seating.

"It took me eight months to get the backward thing down and then another six to get the speed going and to perfect the form," Slavic said. "It's a year-and-a-half. We're talking thousands of descents before I felt confident enough to be able to just go full throttle."

As if running backward isn't tough enough, Slavic also turns plenty of heads when he barrel rolls down the benches.

"I do at least 10 roll downs per workout," Slavic said. "Just because it helps with recovery. It's like getting a full body massage. It helps with blood flow. And it hurts, so it challenges me mentally. It helps to prevent vertigo in case I run and lose control. My body naturally goes into a role. So it helps to prevent injury if or when I fall. Normally I train to do ultra-running. I average about 150 miles a week."

And while Mays isn't quite as flashy with his workouts, his moves demonstrate an incredible amount of strength.

"I do a variety of exercises," he said "My main goal is to use as many muscles as possible in one movement, or several movements."

"When I'm doing the exercise it gives me time to release stress or just to think about things spiritually," Mays said. "It's just a good time to for me, I'm very blessed, that I have had this ability. And I praise the Lord and praise God, that He has given me these blessings. This for me, it's my training for life. Red Rocks is just to me a very special place for various reasons. Physical activity is something that should be gauged by the person doing it. I take my time with them and when my body feels like I should add a little something I do but sometimes that might be years before I do that."