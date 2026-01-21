Skier and snowboarder die at Keystone Resort in Colorado in less than a month

In under two weeks, a skier and a snowboarder have died at Keystone Resort, a popular ski and snowboard area in Colorado's mountains.

The snowboarder crashed on Lower Go Devil, a black diamond run, on Sunday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Circumstances surrounding the skier's Jan. 7 death on The Grizz are currently under investigation.

A 2016 Getty Images file photo shows signage near the River Run Gondola at the Keystone Resort. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Jan. 19

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was investigating the death of a snowboarder after the boarder's friend called ski patrol on Monday afternoon. When deputies arrived, ski patrollers were doing CPR on the snowboarder. The man, identified only as being from the Front Range, was riding with several friends when he crashed.

Investigators don't believe trees, blunt objects, or other people were involved in the crash. The boarder, who was wearing a helmet at the time, crashed and hit the snow "with force," the sheriff's office said.

First responders took the man to Keystone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"Every loss of life on our ski slopes is deeply felt in our community," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences to the snowboarder's loved ones during this difficult time."

The Summit County Coroner's Office will identify the man pending an autopsy.

Jan. 7

The skier who died earlier this month was later identified as a 59-year-old man, also from the Front Range.

Other guests at Keystone came upon him that afternoon, did CPR, and called for help. He was also wearing a helmet at the time he was discovered. That man was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Frisco, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," FitzSimons said.

A request for the identities and causes of death for both men was pending with the Summit County Coroner's Office.

Keystone is about 75 miles west of Denver.