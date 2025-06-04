Silverthorne Fire Station for Summit Fire and EMS officially opens for growing Colorado community

After years in the making, Summit Fire & EMS has officially opened its newest fire station, bringing critical emergency services closer to the growing Colorado neighborhoods north of Silverthorne. This strategic new location will provide faster response times for neighbors previously relying on the Dillon station as their closest option. That closer location also has potential insurance savings for residents, as well as addressing long-standing concerns about traffic congestion and emergency access.

"Having this here eliminates a good mile of that traffic," explains Silverthorne resident Tim Boucher. "So it's really going to help a lot having the vehicles here, having the EMS here, you know, the medical, because there's so many homes around here that really need the medical."

The new station, though starting with a small crew, is designed for immediate impact.

"Right now, what we're running out of here is a two-person medic unit crew based off of one firefighter, paramedic, one firefighter/EMT," says Battalion Chief Ryan Cole of B Shift for Summit Fire and EMS. "They're still all hazards; they can still respond to any type of call that we would go to."

While currently operating with a two-person crew, these highly trained individuals can operate a full fire engine, an ambulance, or a wildland truck -- a crucial asset in the high country. This nimble staffing ensures that even with a smaller initial footprint, the new station can respond effectively to a range of emergencies. Chief Cole notes that while the current call volume doesn't necessitate a full six-person crew, "it is growing that way."

The "ribbon cutting" for the new Summit Fire and EMS station featured a fire hose instead of a ribbon.

Summit Fire and EMS has said the emphasis on speed and efficiency is intended to bring some peace of mind for the northern Silverthorne neighbors.

"From the time the tones drop to the time the wheels are turning, we're looking for a 90 second turnout time," Chief Cole said. "It's being able to get there quickly for the people who are calling for what they're needing, whether that is simply a smoke detector set off by cooking or an actual medical emergency, we want to get there in a timely manner and provide the care that the people are expecting."

For residents, they tell CBS Colorado the peace of mind is immeasurable.

"Seconds away is a feel good for us older people because you never know what could happen," says Tim Boucher. "And having them here, having these vehicles here, the EMS here is wonderful. It's a big help."

Beyond immediate emergency response, the new station also offers a significant financial benefit: potentially lower insurance premiums. With quicker access to emergency services, residents north of Silverthorne can now demonstrate a reduced risk, which should have a positive impact on their insurance costs. This was one of the key factors residents advocated for in accelerating the station's development.

As the neighborhoods continue to grow, Summit Fire & EMS anticipates expanding its crews to meet the increasing demand, ensuring the community remains safe and well-protected for years to come.