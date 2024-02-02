Significant amounts of snow could impact travel in Colorado along I-70 Mountain Corridor, Berthoud Pass

The Colorado Department of Transportation is issuing a warning to Coloradans about driving conditions with significant amounts of snow expected in the high country.

A large system will develop late Friday that has the potential of bringing heavy accumulations to the mountains through Saturday afternoon.

Officials say drivers should expect a difficult weekend for travel.

RELATED: Berthoud Pass back currently open after avalanches

Colorado Department of Transportation

A storm system developing around the Four Corners will track east Sunday through Monday, but like the system that just came through, it looks to get its act together to the East of Colorado.

"Travel along Colorado's mountain roads, specifically the I-70 Mountain Corridor, will be challenging this weekend, not only because of the weather that is predicted but also due to heavy traffic as folks make their way up to take advantage of fresh snow," said John Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation's director of maintenance and operation.

Snow totals of one to two feet are more likely for most of Colorado's mountain passes, according to CDOT.

RELATED: One lane closed over Berthoud Pass as searchers clear another avalanche

"It will be slow moving along the Corridor this weekend, so remember to be patient and make sure you are not the cause of a road closure. Ensure your vehicle is fully equipped to handle winter weather before heading out, and pack the essentials in your vehicle such as blankets, extra coats, water, food and entertainment in the likely event of a closure," said Lorme.

He added, "the best way to arrive at your destination safely is to drive for the conditions and maintain a safe space between you and the car ahead of you."

RELATED: Some parts of Colorado will see snow this weekend

Last month, Berthoud Pass was closed due to multiple avalanches being reported after heavy snow fell along U.S. Highway 40. The avalanches prompted highway closures that led to a massive traffic pile-up and hours-long detours.